Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.28. 150,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.