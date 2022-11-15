Roundview Capital LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,851,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $200.26. The stock had a trading volume of 152,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

