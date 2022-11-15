Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 173,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,317. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

