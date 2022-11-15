Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.19. The company had a trading volume of 685,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.78. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.