Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Target Price to C$20.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,744. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.85.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

