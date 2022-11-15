Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Stock Up 2.6 %

EGLX stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99.

Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

