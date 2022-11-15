RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Purchases £9,823.50 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($11,543.48).

RWS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWS stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 329.80 ($3.88). 1,148,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,045. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664.50 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,371.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.61.

Get RWS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.24).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.