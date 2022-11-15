Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SBR traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 886.99% and a net margin of 97.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,131,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

