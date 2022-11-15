Safe Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Safe has a market cap of $101.08 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00028865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00245880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00115817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062976 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.85088824 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.