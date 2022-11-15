Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

NYSE:CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.