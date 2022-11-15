Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Gap Up to $13.21

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $14.39. Satixfy Communications shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 3,694 shares changing hands.
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
