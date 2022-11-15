SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,342,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 181.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $221,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $481.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

