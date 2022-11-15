SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

