SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

