Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $3,152,064.95 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 9,508,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,603,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

