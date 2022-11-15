Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 21,368 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 9,508,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,603,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
