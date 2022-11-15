Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 21,368 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 9,508,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,603,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

