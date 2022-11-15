Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.1 %

SNDR stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

