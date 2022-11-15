Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
