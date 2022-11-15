Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Scholar Rock by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

