Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 33,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

