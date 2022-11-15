Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Shares of SRRK opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69.
Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 33,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.