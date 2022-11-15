Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

