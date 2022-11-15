Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.18). 117,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 200,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

About Science in Sport

(Get Rating)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.