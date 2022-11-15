Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $79,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

