Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

