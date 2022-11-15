Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

SMFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sema4 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sema4 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sema4 by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sema4 by 92.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Stock Performance

Shares of SMFR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 32,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 61.71% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.