Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 234.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

SMFR stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

