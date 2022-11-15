Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 234.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Sema4

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.71%. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 53.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 91,836 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the first quarter worth $82,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 739,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

