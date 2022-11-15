Share Buyback Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 381,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $34,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,039.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,218,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,085,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,104,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,326 over the last 90 days. 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

