Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

