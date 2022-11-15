Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 579,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$801.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34.

Insider Activity

Shawcor Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

