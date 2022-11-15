Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Decreases By 23.9%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 1,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of 35.29 and a fifty-two week high of 42.00.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

