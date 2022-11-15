Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Decreases By 23.9%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 1,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of 35.29 and a fifty-two week high of 42.00.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile
