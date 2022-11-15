Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Increases By 17.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,852,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 6,696,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,523.0 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AICAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

