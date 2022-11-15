Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Expands By 10.4%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,186,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,980,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.1 days.

AltaGas Price Performance

ATGFF stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATGFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

