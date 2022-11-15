Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 13.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Superconductor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $143,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 83.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 57.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

