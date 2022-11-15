Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declines By 20.2%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

