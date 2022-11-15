Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 16.4%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 215,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software Stock Performance

About Asure Software

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

