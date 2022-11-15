Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declines By 26.5%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

