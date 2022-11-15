Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Grows By 8.0%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of BCCLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

