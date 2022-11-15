Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Declines By 14.6%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,467,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 348,820 shares of company stock worth $2,141,401. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

