Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Increases By 16.2%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTRS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 916,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. BTRS has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Insider Transactions at BTRS

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,768 shares of company stock worth $1,356,320. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTRS. William Blair lowered BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

