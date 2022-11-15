Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expands By 11.8%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

CBFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

