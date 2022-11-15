Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Drops By 16.8%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

