Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Expands By 19.2%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR remained flat at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.