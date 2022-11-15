Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Decreases By 20.1%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

China Teletech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNCT remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,157. China Teletech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

