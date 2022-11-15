Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Increases By 14.1%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,440,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Core Scientific
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Core Scientific Stock Up 15.0 %
NASDAQ CORZ traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.16. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 14.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
See Also
