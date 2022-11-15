Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Increases By 14.1%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,440,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ CORZ traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.16. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Core Scientific

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.28.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.