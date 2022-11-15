Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Decreases By 20.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai Price Performance

Shares of Eisai stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. Eisai has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.