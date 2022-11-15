Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Increases By 17.3%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,195,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 2,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 560.7 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESR Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

