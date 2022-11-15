Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 19.4%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Fagron Stock Performance
ARSUF stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.
About Fagron
