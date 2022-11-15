Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 19.4%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Fagron Stock Performance

ARSUF stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Get Fagron alerts:

About Fagron

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.