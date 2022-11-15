Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 28.5%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.41 during trading on Tuesday. 1,528,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.89.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
