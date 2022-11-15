Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 28.5%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.41 during trading on Tuesday. 1,528,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 213,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 450,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

