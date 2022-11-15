Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Drops By 25.7%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.4 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
