Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Drops By 25.7%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.