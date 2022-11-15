Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Increases By 28.5%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. 121,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,832. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

